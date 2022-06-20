How the ‘Dance Moms’ Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller After the Show

Nia Sioux

In March 2018, Sioux — the longest-running cast member of the ALDC — told Us that she “probably” wouldn’t reconcile with Miller any time soon. “Never say never, but I’ve pretty much distanced myself for a while,” she said at the time. “I really learned so much from her. I think one thing that I take from working with her is I learned how to deal with difficult people, with different types of people.”

Sioux also took part in the “Bulletproof” challenge — although she was much more up front about who she was referring to. “You think you can hurt my feelings? I was the only Black girl on Dance Moms,” she wrote alongside her video, which was shared in August 2020. “And that’s on being bullied by the biggest bully in America. LMAO.”