Jamie Foxx

Foxx, who was also present at the Netflix Is a Joke festival, defended Chappelle during the curtain call. “Listen, I just want to say, this man is an absolute genius,” the Amazing Spider-Man star said, per Twitter footage. “We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times. For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.”