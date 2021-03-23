Natalie Breaks Her Silence

Dobrik’s best friend and assistant Natalie Mariduena took to Instagram on March 22 to address the situation for the first time.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the recent allegations and because of the severity, it’s taken me time to process. Like many of you, I’m upset and angry and do not condone the behavior detailed in the article or any sexual misconduct/abuse for that matter,” she wrote. “I want to make it clear that I acknowledge, hear and support those who came forward and I stand by the victims.”