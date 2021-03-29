Jeff Wittek

In the Insider article, several witnesses alleged that Wittek and Todd Smith supplied the alcohol for the underage girls. Wittek has denied the accusations several times, including in a since-deleted video titled, “My Truth,” released on March 21.

“It just makes me angry because it is so not true,” he said, adding that the accusations against Zeglaitis are “horrible and disgusting” and he had “absolutely nothing to do” with the situation.

Wittek subsequently joined Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein on their “Frenemies” podcast. During the live interview, the hosts, who don’t have a good relationship with Dobrik, showed Wittek a picture of him, Dobrik and Smith standing across from the alleged victim being held up by her friend at 1:38 a.m. — despite Wittek’s claims that they the get-together earlier in the evening.

On March 26, Wittek apologized for his initial reaction to the article and for his past actions.

“There was a lot of things I said wrong and did wrong in that video. Because I acted out of emotions, and impulse, and frustration as my name was mentioned in it,” he said. “In David’s video, he said that he got the text three months after the incident happened. I wasn’t filled in on this. For whatever reasons, I don’t know if he thought that I would attack Dom, or maybe, he didn’t want to tell anyone to protect his squeaky clean brand at the time. … But something horrible did happen. And people knew about it. And they didn’t tell me. I didn’t find out until the reporter reached out about this article. … I don’t give a f—k what everybody else does. I can’t be accountable for anybody but myself.”

Wittek added that he donated money to RAINN.