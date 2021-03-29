Social Media

David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad: Who Has (and Hasn’t) Reacted to Durte Dom Controversy

By
Zane Hijazi
 Courtesy of Zane Hijazi/Instagram
12
8 / 12
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Zane Hijazi

Another one of Dobrik’s BFFs and go-to collaborators, Hijazi has yet to react to the situation.

Back to top