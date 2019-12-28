On the mend. Caelynn Miller-Keyes traveled to Switzerland for boyfriend Dean Unglert’s release from the hospital following his skiing accident.

“First steps as a free man after 5 short days in the hospital,” Unglert, 28, captioned an Instagram video of himself walking out of the facility while using forearm crutches on Saturday, December 28.

Meanwhile, Miller-Keyes, 24, shared a clip of herself riding on a train. “Busted @deanie_babies out of the hospital today and explored a little bit of Switzerland,” she wrote.

Unglert also posted a photo of the former Miss North Carolina USA cuddling with him in his hospital bed and a video of her carrying his luggage through the Zurich airport.

The Bachelorette alum was hospitalized earlier this week after sustaining injuries while skiing in Switzerland. “All my life, I’ve dreamt about skiing the swiss alps. How could you not? They’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world,” he explained via Instagram on Monday, December 23. “Today, however, was not my day. I was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. And since this is probably the only pic i get in switzerland, i figured i gotta post it.”

Unglert dislocated his hip and fractured his femur. He underwent surgery to place four screws in his femur and a plate in his leg.

He added: “The swiss mountain rescue blew my mind today. It took me about an hour to flag someone down for help but once i did, i was airborne and in surgery in less than an hour. … Things could have been so much worse and for that i am extremely grateful! Looks like i’ll be celebrating xmas in a hospital bed this year.”

Miller-Keyes was among the Bachelor Nation stars who sent support via social media. “I just want to squeeze you so bad,” she noted on her Instagram Story, to which Unglert replied: “Look at how that cheek perfectly contours that forehead. Much wow. Also. Plz don’t squeeze me. That would hurt. Thx.”

The couple fell for each other during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired earlier this year.

