Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, More '90210' Alums Pay Tribute to Denise Dowse

Nearly one week after being hospitalized with meningitis, Denise Dowse has died. She was 64.

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s sister, Tracey Dowse, confirmed the news in a Saturday, August 13, Instagram statement shared via the late actress’ account. “Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.”

Tracey added in her social media message: “Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers. … I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world.”

Tracey previously revealed earlier this month that her sister had been hospitalized amid a bout with meningitis, which had left her in a coma.

“As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting [sic]. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it,” Tracey wrote via Instagram on August 7. “I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse. … Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Born in Hawaii in February 1958, the Insecure alum has appeared in the likes of Bio-Dome, Starship Troopers, Ray, Coach Carter and The Call. She notably played vice principal Yvonne Teasley on Beverly Hills, 90210 in 24 episodes of the FOX sitcom.

“This is insanely heartbreaking. Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills, 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was,” Ian Ziering wrote via Instagram comment on Saturday, mourning his former costar. “Some of my heartiest off camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders. My sincere condolences to her family, and all others who she was dear to. God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key 🙏.”

The Pleasantville actress is survived by her sister, Tracey.