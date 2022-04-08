December 2021

Kruger opened up about parenthood in an interview with Women’s Health, noting that “everything changed with motherhood,” including the way she looks at acting and balancing her time at home. “The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle,” she told the outlet. “It’s not, ‘What’s it going to do for my career?’ It’s more about, ‘Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?’”

The actress explained that with her partner filming The Walking Dead in Atlanta, she usually brings their toddler with her on location. “That’s always been very hard, and probably a reason I work less,” Kruger explained. “Things just change when you have a family. You want to keep everyone together.”