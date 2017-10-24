Celebrating Champagne Papi! Drake hosted a star-studded party at the aptly named Poppy bar in Los Angeles on Monday, October 23, the night before his 31st birthday.

The A-list guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Lamar Odom, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Baldwin and, of course, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham. The theme for the bash was Aubrey Graham’s Re-Bar Mitzvah, which is Drake’s real name. A TV monitor inside the new hot spot featured a video of Drake as a young child playing on loop.

The “Passionfruit” rapper arrived in style, wearing one of his signature black turtleneck sweaters and dark pants. He appeared to be in good spirits throughout the night, particularly when his friends sang “Happy Birthday.”

The guests — who enjoyed bottles of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epopque Rose and Virginia Black — had a blast too. “Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio were at a table together dancing and singing to ‘Watch Out’ by 2 Chainz,” a source tells Us Weekly. “The party was cute and candy-themed. They had Dippin’ Dots and a ‘make your own candy bag’ area. There was also basketball Pop-A-Shots and arcade games set up.”

Drake’s dad performed various R&B classics at one point in the night as his son and friends watched from the crowd. The Toronto native even joined Dennis on the microphone at one point. Scroll down to see photos of some of the stars who came out to celebrate Drake’s big day!