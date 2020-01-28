Duchess Kate Gets Crafty at Children’s Hospital Amid Royal Drama

Good distraction! Amid the drama around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit, Duchess Kate met with young Brits at Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, January 28, to lead a photography workshop and to help the youngsters with other arts and crafts.

Photography is a passion for Kate, 38. She routinely snaps photos of her family — husband Prince William and their three kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 21 months — and she recently captured portraits of two Holocaust survivors for an upcoming exhibition in honor of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Kate and William, 37, attended the U.K. Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster, England, one day earlier, on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. “During the ceremony, The Duke read an extract from a letter written about his great-grandmother, Princess Alice, which described how she helped hide her Jewish friends, the Cohens, in her home,” Kensington Palace stated via Instagram on Monday. “During the service, 75 candles of remembrance were lit to represent the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust. After the ceremony, the duke and duchess spoke to Holocaust survivors, and survivors of genocides which have happened since.”

The outings come three weeks after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, a choice that upset both Kate and William, according to an insider.

“William’s done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ actions,” the insider told Us Weekly earlier this month. “The way he sees it, Harry’s thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face.”

The insider went on: “When Harry was feeling low or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate. … Kate’s incredibly hurt too. She acted as a mentor to Harry before Meghan came into the picture and hates seeing her husband so upset.”

Earlier this month, Princes Harry and William released a joint statement that appeared to condemn a story in The Times that claimed William’s “bullying attitude” led to the step down.

Meanwhile, Kate and Meghan “have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened,” a source told Us on January 24.

Scroll down for photos of Kate visiting the children’s hospital on Tuesday.