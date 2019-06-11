Shear talent! Duchess Kate and Prince William tried their hand at shearing sheep during a royal visit to northwestern English county of Cumbria on Tuesday, June 11, and they both handled the task with aplomb.

While spending time at Deepdale Hall Farm, Kate, 37, and William, 36, took turns giving the wooly sheep a haircut, with Kate smiling as she learned about the process and laughing when her sheep got unruly.

During the visit, Kate also apologized to a local girl who was wondering if Kate would wear a “Princess Elsa dress” for the occasion. Instead, the Berkshire native wore a $375 TROY London tracker jacket, skinny jeans and boots. She and William were much more casual on the farm than they were on Saturday, June 8, when they attended the Trooping of the Colour celebration with their children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 13 months.

Touring the royals around Deepdale Hall were members of the Brown family, who have been farming in the valley near Ullswater since the 1950s, Kensington Palace revealed on Twitter. “Farming and agriculture has a special place in Cumbria, where farmers have worked for centuries on some of the most challenging land in the UK,” the palace added.

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped in the town of Keswick, where they “[celebrated] the work of local heroes, volunteers and those supporting the rural community in Cumbria,” the palace explained on Twitter. As she greeted well-wishers in the town, Kate stooped over to pet one of Keswick’s canine residents. She and William also met another pup in town, a therapy dog in training named Prince Harry after William’s brother!

Scroll down for more photos of Kate and William’s day at the farm.