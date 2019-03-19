Royal bonding time! Duchess Kate and Queen Elizabeth II stepped out together on Tuesday, March 19, for their first-ever solo outing.

“The Queen is Patron of @KingsCollegeLon – which is the 4th oldest university in England,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read on Tuesday. “Today The Duchess is accompanying Her Majesty to see Bush House, a set of buildings which have been converted to include lecture theatres, teaching rooms, and an auditorium.”

Kate, 37, and Elizabeth, 92, appeared to be in good spirits as they arrived in a black car. The queen waved to onlookers as she exited the automobile wearing a pink Stewart Parvin cashmere coat that she paired with a matching hat. Kate, for her part, wore a classic gray Catherine Walker coat dress and a black Sylvia Fletcher fascinator.

Kensington Palace also revealed a new patronage for the future queen during her outing with her grandmother-in-law.

“The Duchess of Cambridge has become Patron of the @FoundlingMuseum ahead of her visit to the Museum later today, where she will learn about how the organisation works with art and artists to transform the lives of vulnerable and marginalised young people,” the palace explained in a tweet.

While Tuesday marked their first excursion as a duo, Kate previously accompanied the monarch to an engagement in March 2012, nearly one year after she and Prince William tied the knot. Her Majesty’s husband, Prince Philip, joined the two at the time as they officially kicked off the queen’s Diamond Jubilee tour, which celebrated her 60 years on the throne.

Elizabeth also wore a pink ensemble at the 2012 occasion in the English city of Leicester, while Kate opted for a teal outfit by designer L.K. Bennett.

Since then, Kate and William, 36, have welcomed three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 10-month-old Prince Louis. They have also had another family member join the royal brood: The couple gained a sister-in-law in May 2018 when Prince Harry wed Duchess Meghan, and will soon welcome another baby into their family this spring when the former Suits star gives birth to the pair’s first child.

