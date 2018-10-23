Major milestone. Duchess Meghan checked off an important box during her visit in Suva, Fiji: her first speech on her royal tour!

The former actress, 37, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, shared inspirational remarks with University of the South Pacific students on Wednesday, October 24, and reflected on her own experience at her alma mater, Northwestern University.

“As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university,” the Duchess of Sussex, who wore a long-sleeve Figue maxi dress likely due to Zika virus concerns, told the crowd. “From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for, the lifelong friendships you make with your fellow alumni to the moment that you receive your diploma, the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one.”

“It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition — that I was able to attend university,” she added. “And, without question, it was worth every effort. Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly, the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Meghan and Harry in Fiji!