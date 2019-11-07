Duchess Meghan Visits Field of Remembrance for 1st Time With Prince Harry

A royal first for Duchess Meghan. Prince Harry was joined by his wife at the Field of Remembrance service for the first time on Thursday, November 7.

Harry, 35, previously attended the event at Westminster Abbey solo for the last two years. On Thursday, however, Meghan, 38, was by his side at the kickoff event for a series of ceremonies leading up to Remembrance Sunday. The former Suits star stunned in a navy blue coat and matching hat for the ceremony at the the Field of Remembrance, which is a memorial garden where former service men and women and members of the public can pay tribute to fallen soldiers. Harry, per tradition, sported his Household Division ceremonial uniform.

“The Duchess of Sussex was grateful to be able to join her husband on this important day and to personally recognize those who have served,” the official Sussex royal Instagram captioned a series of photos from Thursday’s event.

During the outing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex planted crosses that included personal messages for those who lost their lives in battle. The couple, who share 6-month-old son Archie, were set to be joined by Prince Charles’ wife, Duchess Camilla, but she was forced to canceled due to illness.

This week marks several engagements for the royal family. Prince Williamand Duchess Kate, for their part, stepped out in London at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust, which will provide emergency responders to disasters in the U.K., on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II, meanwhile, visited the Royal British Legion Industries village on Wednesday, November 6. During the outing, the 93-year-old monarch buried a time capsule with a personal message to congratulate the charity on their anniversary.

Harry and Meghan are expected to reunite with their family, including William, Kate and the queen on Saturday, November 9, at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. The following day, the royals are expected at The Cenotaph, a war memorial in London, for Remembrance Sunday.

