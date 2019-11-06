



Back to the basics! After a whirlwind year full of marriage and welcoming baby Archie, 5 months, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are ready to focus on their relationship again. A source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the royal pair is doing better than ever after an “exhausting” few months.

“It hasn’t been an easy year for the pair, with all the drama surrounding them, and having to look after a newborn,” a source tells Us. (Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, are famously suing multiple British publications over alleged phone hacking.) “After the birth, they were absolutely exhausted,” adds the insider.

The source continues, “There were times they’d bicker over the smallest things because they were so tired. But now that Archie’s sleeping through the night, there’s less strain on the marriage. They can finally enjoy some ‘couple time’ in the evening and feel more rested.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed in May 2018, debuted their son two days after his birth in May 2019. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the former actress told members of the press at the time. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream so it’s been a really special couple of days.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner