2. Does Funches Get Along With Gabrielle Union?

Not necessarily. When Union and Wade started dating in 2009, Funches accused the actress of stealing her ex-husband — which Union vehemently denied. In 2010, the NBA star’s estranged wife sued Union for $50,000 in damages after alleging the Bring In On star caused her two children emotional distress.

“Taking the high road sucks,” Union admitted to Yahoo in 2012 after the legal drama was settled. “The biggest lesson [I learned] is that when there are children involved who can’t speak for themselves, no matter how tempted you are to just tell someone else’s truth … you just have to shut your mouth and make sure that they are protected at all times — even if you sacrifice yourself. People will still believe what they want.”