Totally candid. Dwyane Wade got real about his bitter divorce from Siohvaughn Funches, his ups and downs with Gabrielle Union and more in his ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected, which aired on Sunday, February 23.

The 38-year-old former NBA star married his high school sweetheart, Funches, in 2002. After welcoming two children together — Zaire and Zaya. After five years of marriage, the twosome split and began a nasty custody battle. Wade started seeing Union, 47, not long after his marriage ended. After several years together, they took a break due to their demanding careers. During their split, Wade and friend Aja Metoyer conceived a child, Xavier.

“I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her. Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else,” Wade said in the doc. “Me and Gab just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it. Not that it was easy, and that was another moment that showed me life could be different.”

Wade and Union tied the knot in 2014. After the Bring It On actress suffered several miscarriages, the duo turned to surrogacy to welcome daughter Kaavia in November 2018.

“I put you in an impossible situation and some how you helped me come out of it stronger,” Wade gushed about Union in May 2019 via Instagram. “Thank you for the Mom that you already are to our miracle Kaavia. Thank you for stepping in and raising those boys just like they were your own. Thank you for forgiving me. Thank you for the daily photoshoots. Thank you for FUN. Thank you for Adventure. Thank you for keeping it sexy. Thank you for pushing me to be a better business man. Thank you for helping me become a better son. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I Love You.”

Scroll through for 10 revelations from the doc about Union, basketball and more: