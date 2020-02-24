Confessions

Dwyane Wade Gets Real About Divorce, Telling Gabrielle Union He Fathered a Child During Break and More in New Documentary

His Romance With Siohvaughn

“Siohvaughn Funches was my high school girlfriend,” Wade said. “Siohvaughn had her own car, she had a job, money, this and that. We started spending a lot of time together because it got me away from the noise and everything going on at my house.”

 

Funches was an escape for Wade, whose parents’ relationship had turned toxic and tumultuous. Their own romance, however, was forced to face reality when she discovered she was pregnant during Wade’s sophomore year at Marquette University.

 

“I broke down,” Wade admitted. “[I thought] my career, my life is over.”

 

He went on to call Zaire’s birth the “proudest moment” of his life. “I was excited, but I was also nervous as hell at the same time because I’m a kid and I’m trying to find my way into this world while bringing in a kid into this world,” he explained.

 

