Meet Zaya

Wade detailed his relationship with his transgender daughter in the doc.

“When I was a kid, I never knew if I was around someone who was gay or transgender. I never knew it,” Wade explained. “So when Zaya came out to us, I had to get educated on very scenario and every situation. And I’m still getting educated. My child comes home and says, ‘Hey dad. I feel that I am a she.’ My job is to help you become who you are, but I’m not trying to change who you are. I see you how you see you. I stand for you. That’s the conversation I had to have with my daughter.”