A busy day in Dylan Dreyer’s life can begin in one city and end in another.

The Today cohost begins her morning by bidding her and husband Brian Fichera‘s three sons — Calvin, 6, Oliver, 3, and Russell, 2 — farewell before heading to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to film the NBC morning show.

Dreyer recently followed up her usual hosting duties by hopping on a plane to Tennessee to get glammed up to cover the People’s Choice Country Awards, which aired on September 28. “It takes a village,” she exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “With the help of my hair and makeup team, I get camera-ready in the hotel.”

After completing her jam-packed schedule, Dryer goes to bed “fresh-faced” and ready to do it all over again the following day.

Scroll down to follow Dreyer through a day in her life:

The 3rd Hour of Today airs on NBC Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. ET.