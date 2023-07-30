Cancel OK
Eva Marcille Takes Us to Cancun for a Day in Her Life: ‘Why Not Try Crickets With My Fries?’

Eva Marcille Takes Us to Cancun for a Day in Her Life
Eva Marcille is taking Us on a Mexican vacation! The actress shares exclusive photos and details from her recent getaway in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Marcille’s break was well-deserved after wrapping season 3 of All the Queen’s Men, new episodes of which stream Thursdays on BET+. On the show, Marcille, 38, stars as Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, a fearsome businesswoman in the exotic nightclub industry. She finds herself facing trouble as she attempts to expand her business.

After filming came to a close, Marcille chose to jet off to Cancún for a little self-care. Her mornings began with some mindfulness at dawn before venturing onto the beach and trying the local food.

Scroll down to see photos from a day in Marcille’s life:

