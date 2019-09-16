Almost there! Pregnant Eva Marcille enjoyed a flower-themed baby shower with her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars on Saturday, September 14.

“The entire cast of RHOA was there – Nene [Leakes], Shamea [Morton], Kandi [Burruss], Porsha [Williams], Marlo [Hampton], Cynthia [Bailey],” the model’s rep told Us Weekly on Monday, September 16. “Cynthia cohosted the shower, [which was] held at Natasha and Drew Maloney’s house. Eva wanted a flower child-themed shower. Love and Light was the theme.”

The pregnant star, 34, gave Bailey, 52, a sweet social media shoutout on Saturday. “My love, My Ace, My Girl @cynthiabailey10 words can’t express my appreciation for our friendship,” Marcille wrote. “I adore you on so many levels and I’m so happy to call you my FRIEND. Love you to the moon and back. #MaverickSterling #FlowerShower.”

She went on to post more pics from the baby bash on Instagram, writing, “My shower was so bomb!!! So much love, so much support!!! Just a few pics but so many more memories.”

The America’s Next Top Model season 3 winner announced in March that she and her husband, Michael Sterling, are expecting their second child together. “She is pregnant and due in the fall,” a source told Us at the time.

The Bravo personality and Sterling welcomed their son, Michael, now 17 months, in April 2018. Marcille also shares 5-year-old daughter, Marley, with her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall.

“Eva Marcille and fiancé Michael Sterling are happy to announce the birth of their baby boy, Michael Todd Sterling Jr.,” her rep told Us when the baby boy arrived. “Marley Rae’s little brother made his debut at 5:59 p.m. on April 13, 2018, weighing 7.3 pounds and measuring 19.5 inches. Mom and Michael Jr. are doing amazing and thank everyone for their light and love.”

The pair wed in October 2018 in Atlanta, following a December 2017 engagement.

Keep scrolling for a look at the Los Angeles native’s-studded baby shower, planned and designed by Eliana B.