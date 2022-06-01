Malik Called One Direction’s Music ‘Generic as F–k’

The same year the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer left One Direction, he threw shade at the group’s music in an interview with Fader, calling it “generic as f—k.”

Malik went on to describe creative differences he had with the band. “Whenever I would suggest something, it was like it didn’t fit us. There was just a general conception that the management already had of what they want for the band and I just wasn’t convinced with what we were selling,” he told the outlet at the time.