Malik Officially Quit the Band in 2015

One Direction released a statement in March 2015 announcing that Malik was leaving the band.

The post included a statement in the “Vibez” singer’s own words, which read, “My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world.”