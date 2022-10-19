Deadpool drama and more. T.J. Miller made headlines in October 2022 when he claimed that Ryan Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him on the set of the first movie in the franchise.

“We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take,’” the Silicon Valley alum revealed on Adam Corolla’s podcast at the time. “And then, as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m [my character] Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’”

Miller continued, “He did that and it was weird, and it didn’t bother me, but … I just kind of listened, and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?’” he recalled. “Everybody was like, ‘What the f–k is he doing?’ So that was not a great experience for me.”

Days later, the Cloverfield star clarified his remarks and revealed that Reynolds reached out to him after the drama made waves.

“He emailed me the next day and it was a misunderstanding,” Miller said on the Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show. “It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of hashed it out quickly. … He was really cool about it and he’s cool — he’s a good dude.”

The Colorado native added that the Just Friends star “is so funny, which I always maintained. And he’s so amazing in those movies. … It’s so funny. I said all these complimentary things and none of that shows up. So that’s really a bummer.”

Miller has, in fact, frequently praised Reynolds for his comedic acting. In a 2016 episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones — in which the celebrity guest star answers questions while eating increasingly spicy buffalo wings —he joked, “I think one of the reasons Deadpool is so successful is ‘cause [Ryan’s] too handsome for comedy. So if you cover his face for the entire movie, or most of it, then people stop paying attention to that and start paying attention to the truth, which is he’s hilarious.”

Keep scrolling to see Reynolds and Miller’s quotes about each other through the years: