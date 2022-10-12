Putting the past behind them. T.J. Miller recently alleged that Ryan Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him on the set of Deadpool — and the Free Guy star reached out to set the record straight.

Miller, 41, initially made headlines after he appeared on an episode of the “Adam Carolla” podcast earlier this week and shared that he wouldn’t work with Reynolds, 45, in the third Deadpool film despite having a featured role in the first two installments.

However, during a Wednesday, October 12, interview on the Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, Miller retracted his previous statements, claiming that the Just Friends star had contacted him and tried to make amends.

“He emailed me the next day and it was a misunderstanding,” the Silicon Valley alum said. “It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of hashed it out quickly. … He was really cool about it and he’s cool — he’s a good dude.”

The Cloverfield actor went on to explain that his retelling of his experience with Reynolds was “just me telling a story from set that I thought was weird” and that he “feels bad that [the story] was picked up and it was misconstrued.”

Miller told Jim Norton on Wednesday that he “wasn’t really saying anything negative” about the Proposal star on the podcast. “A big problem I have in general is kind of not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be,” he confessed.

“He is so funny, which I always maintained,” Miller gushed of Reynolds. “And he’s so amazing in those movies. … It’s so funny. I said all these complimentary things and none of that shows up. So that’s really a bummer.”

While Miller, who played bartender Weasel in the first two superhero flicks, initially told Carolla during his October 5 podcast appearance that “I sorta wish [Reynolds] well, because he’s so good at Deadpool,” the Big Hero 6 actor also alleged that the Canada native “hates” him after they had a peculiar encounter while filming the 2016 film.

“We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take,’” Miller claimed at the time. “And then, as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’”

Miller shared that he was taken aback by the comments and claimed that “other people can confirm” Reynolds’ alleged behavior.

“He did that and it was weird, and it didn’t bother me, but … I just kind of listened, and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?’” he said. “Everybody was like, ‘What the f–k is he doing?’ So that was not a great experience for me.”

Miller’s comments come just two weeks after Reynolds announced that longtime pal Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine and joining the cast of Deadpool 3, which is set to premiere sometime in 2024, as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Reynolds told viewers in a Twitter clip on September 27. “I’ve had to really search my world on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special.”