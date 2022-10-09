Not holding back! T.J. Miller opened up about why he won’t be returning for Deadpool 3 after allegedly having a “weird” moment with Ryan Reynolds that left the two actors at odds.

During a Wednesday, October 5, appearance on “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast, Miller, 41, revealed he wouldn’t work with Reynolds in the third superhero film despite having a featured role as bartender Weasel in the first two installments.

“Would I work with him again? No,” the Silicon Valley alum said to host Adam Carolla, explaining that a scene the duo shot for Deadpool left Miller feeling uneasy.

“We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take,’” the Colorado native claimed. “And then, as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.”

The Cloverfield actor said that he was taken aback by the comments and claimed that “other people can confirm” Reynolds’ alleged behavior.

“He did that and it was weird, and it didn’t bother me, but … I just kind of listened, and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?’” he said. “Everybody was like, ‘What the f–k is he doing?’ So that was not a great experience for me.”

He added, “I sorta wish him well, because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”

While Miller may not be returning to the franchise, Reynolds announced on September 27 that longtime pal Hugh Jackman would be joining the cast as Wolverine.

“Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one,” the Proposal star captioned a video via Twitter at the time. Deadpool’s mouth was literally sewn shut in the critically acclaimed 2009 movie Wolverine: Origins — the only film Jackman, 53, and Reynolds’ superheroes previously shared the screen.

“We’re extremely sad to have missed D23 but we’ve been working hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” the Adam Project star told viewers in the clip. “I’ve had to really search my world on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special.”

Previous Deadpool films were produced by 20th Century Fox and existed in the same universe as other X-Men films. However, with Disney’s acquisition of Fox, Marvel Studios will now be able to incorporate mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jackman previously retired Wolverine after nearly 20 years with 2017’s Logan, which brought the superhero’s story line to a close.

“It’s still a character I hold close to my heart, but I know it’s done,” the Butter star told Jake’s Takes in August 2021. “Tell that to whoever you want, but please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he doesn’t believe it. He thinks I’m joking.”

Late last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Deadpool 3 will film in 2023. “The next business priority for the family is to get Ryan’s Deadpool franchise back on track,” the insider said at the time.

The location, however, is still up in the air. Reynolds and wife Blake Lively — who tied the knot in 2012 and share three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — announced that the Gossip Girl alum was pregnant with baby No. 4 in September. While the couple are based in New York, Marvel Studios is based in Georgia. The first two Deadpool films, meanwhile, were largely shot in Vancouver.

“Deadpool is a family project for them and the family will all go to wherever Ryan is shooting that one in 2012, with Vancouver being the preferred location because of Ryan’s roots and extended family there,” the source told Us.