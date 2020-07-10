Keeping It Real

Two months later, the Bad Boys actor spoke candidly in a November 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight about his relationship, revealing that “marriage was the most difficult, grueling, excruciating thing that we have ever taken on in our lives. And you know we’re just not quitters.” He also offered a piece of advice: “If there is a secret I would say it is that we never went into working on our relationship. We only ever worked on ourselves individually — and then presented ourselves to one another better than we were previously.”