Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello’s Drama Through the Years

December 2016

Fifth Harmony got in the final word later that day, tweeting yet another statement addressing their fans. “Over the past several months we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila. We have spent the past year and a half (since her initial solo endeavor) trying to communicate to her and her team all of the reasons why we felt Fifth Harmony deserved at least one more album of her time, given the success of this past year that we’d all worked so hard for,” they wrote, claiming that Camila repeatedly “refused” to discuss their future despite multiple “exhausted efforts.”

The group further alleged, “In mid November we were informed via her manager that Camila was leaving the group. At that time we were informed that December 18th would be her final performance with Fifth Harmony. We were truly hurt. … To watch Camila walk away from this special world we’ve built with you is tough but we will move forward together.”