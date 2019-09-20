Celebrities including Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, Kourtney Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Ellie Goulding, Emma Roberts, Jamie Chung, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton have all rocked girly styles from For Love and Lemons and Victoria’s Secret models Adriana Lima, Taylor Hill and Candice Swanepoel have all added the line’s feminine pieces to their model-off-duty wardrobes.

Now, the two brands are coming together to create an exclusive lingerie collection, For Love and Lemons for Victoria’s Secret, available at select Victoria’s Secret stores and VictoriasSecret.com beginning Friday, September 20.

“Ever since we could buy our first bras we were fans of Victoria’s Secret, so being able to create a collection for them is truly a dream come true,” For Love and Lemons founders Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern tell Stylish.

The collaboration is made up of bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear and lifestyle pieces filled with custom trims, colorful embroidery and uniquely sourced fabrics — think sexy corsets, lace tops, floral print dresses, satin skirts, sultry sets and more.

“The For Love and Lemons girl is never in one place for too long. She loves to travel and have new experiences. The Victoria’s Secret girl is strong, confident and loves beautiful lingerie, and I think she’s looking for a collection that will meld lingerie and ready-to-wear clothing together,” Kern reveals.

Hall describes the collab as being “too cute to cover up” and says you can even wear some of the pieces out of the house and recommends showing it off whenever you get the chance to. “Beautiful lingerie should be seen, even if it’s very discreet,” Kern dishes.

To style it for any occasion, Kern suggests pairing it under sheer shirts and dresses or having it peak out of structured blazers or low-cut top.

Regardless of how you choose to wear it, Hall thinks there’s only one rule when it comes to donning lingerie. “Just make sure you feel comfortable and confident! You should always feel good in what you are wearing.”

“When we are designing, we think of where the customer will be, what she’s doing and how she’s feeling in it. Our goal is to really make the customers feel that connection so that they can feel amazing and confident in the pieces,” Kern spills.

Scroll through to see our top picks!