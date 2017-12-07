Dishing on the details! Freida Pinto sat down with Stylish on Tuesday, December 5, at the (ANDAZ)RED Cabanas unveiling event in West Hollywood to celebrate Andaz and (RED) teaming up to donate 30% of each room package to the (RED) Global Fund. The actress revealed how she doesn’t spend too much time thinking about her fashion choices anymore, how she can’t do her own hair (yet) and the beauty splurge she likes to treat herself to from time to time — scroll through to find out what she said!