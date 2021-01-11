Gifting goddess! Gabrielle Union surprised her husband, Dwyane Wade, with a vintage Mercedes-Benz ahead of his 39th birthday later this month.

“One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises 😃 😎,” Wade, 38, captioned a video of his wife, 48, luring him outside and revealing the 1988 convertible car via Instagram on Sunday, January 10. “She just raised the bar👀😍✌🏾#1988 Classic!”

The former Miami Heat player, who turns 39 on January 17, gave Union big hug after seeing the white car topped with a bow in his driveway. “Damn, OK,” he said in the clip before dancing alongside the vehicle. “Damn, baby, this is nice!”

The birthday boy later shared a photo of his new ride, again praising the Bring It On actress for the new ride.

Wade also posted snaps of his family celebrating the big present via his Instagram Story, including a photo of himself driving in the Mercedes with his daughter Zaya in the passenger seat.

The athlete shared black-and-white pictures of the car from all angles, putting the classic exterior on display in one and showing off its beauty from the front in another.

The retired NBA star topped off the day with a photo of himself lying beside Union on the grass outside their home.

The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Kaavia, have a history of showing off their love for one another publicly.

Wade paid tribute to the Being Mary Jane alum on her birthday in October 2020 with a series of photos of Union over the years.

“Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Beautiful, Brilliant, Don’t take no SH*T from nobody, Boss a** wife @gabunion,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you for being the model for our daughter that you are and always willing to go to the kids school when they don’t feel they’re getting a fair shake.”

The Wade Cellars cofounder added: “I’m inspired to wake up and be greater because I get to watch your grind day after day. 🥂 to more adventures and not giving a F**k about what others say about you nor our families dynamic. Keep growing and going🖤🖤🖤 #GDay 🎉 🎈 🎊.”

Wade wed Union in August 2014 after three years of dating. In addition to Kaavia, the basketball player is father of Zaire, 18, and Zaya, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, and Xavier, 7, with Aja Metoyer.

