In a happy place. Gleb Savchenko and model Elena Belle jetted off to Florida together after meeting earlier this summer, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Gleb and Elena went on their first vacation together to Miami Beach and stayed at Carillon Wellness Resort,” the insider says. “This was the first time they got to spend a lot of time together after meeting on 4th of July.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, met the Swedish model, 36, through a mutual friend before traveling to the beachside resort.

“Gleb and Elena chose the luxury five-star hotel, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, which was the perfect place for them to indulge in spa treatments, eat delicious food and relax,” the source adds.

The Russian dancer and the blogger enjoyed many of the amenities the hotel had to offer during their trip, including whole-body cryo, the prism light pod, halotherapy and the salt bath float, according to the insider.

“The pair also spent time riding bikes on the hotel’s bike path and lounging by the pool and beach,” the source tells Us.

The twosome shared photos from their romantic getaway via social media, including a video from the spa.

“Well needed spa day 🖤,” Belle captioned the clip on Sunday, August 22, showing both her and Savchenko (whom she tagged) doing cryotherapy. The professional dancer was also seen in a sauna as he smiled for the camera.

Savchenko, who shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 4, with estranged wife Elena Samodanova, posted the same video, captioning it, “Relax Renew Refresh.”

The same day, the TV personality shared two photos of himself in swim trunks at the resort. “What if we recharged ourselves as often as we did our phones? If you’re coming to Miami, @carillonhotel is the best place to stay!” he wrote via Instagram.

Belle commented on the sexy snaps with four flame emojis.

Two days prior, the Paradise Hotel alum — whom shares daughter Luna with late husband Michael Theanne — took to the beach with her new man. “Working on my tan 🧡,” she captioned a photo sipping water from a coconut on the sand.

The pair are getting to know one another amid Savchenko’s divorce from Samodanova, 36. The estranged couple announced their split in November 2020 after 14 years of marriage.

Samodanova filed the divorce papers in February and have since agreed to 50/50 custody of their girls. Following the breakup, the Strictly Come Dancing alum had a brief romance with Cassie Scerbo.

Scroll down to go inside the Savchenko and Belle’s tropical getaway: