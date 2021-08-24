Exclusive

Gleb Savchenko Is Dating Model Elena Belle: Inside Their Romantic Miami Vacation

By
Gleb Savcehnko and Elena Belle Vacation 9 Toast
 Photo by Alejandro Chavarria/World Red Eye; Courtesy of Carillon Spa & Wellness Resort
9
1 / 9
podcast

Cheers!

The twosome worked on their tan between sipping on coconut water.

Back to top