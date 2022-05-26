Gone too soon. Celebrities including Lorraine Bracco, Kristin Chenoweth and Devon Sawa mourned the loss of actor Ray Liotta after his death at age 67.

The Goodfellas star died in his sleep while on location in the Dominican Republic for the movie Dangerous Waters, Liotta’s rep confirmed to NBC on Thursday, May 26.

Liotta’s former Goodfellas costar Bracco, 67, paid tribute to her late friend via Twitter, revealing why it was so great to work on the 1990s film.

“I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas,” the Rizzoli & Isles alum tweeted on Thursday. “Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same … Ray Liotta.”

Chenoweth, who was close with Liotta early in his career, honored the late actor via social media as well. “I adored you,” the 53-year-old Broadway star tweeted. “I love knowing you all those years ago. 😢.”

Sawa, for his part, expressed sadness over losing an acting legend. “This one stung more than usual,” the Casper star, 43, tweeted, noting that Liotta’s “Goodfellas remains tied with Aliens as my favorite film(s) ever made.”

Liotta broke into Hollywood in 1980 and quickly received a Golden Globe nomination for the role of Ray Sinclair in 1986’s Something Wild. Four years later, he landed the role of Henry Hill in 1990’s Goodfellas and his career took off.

The seasoned actor’s other film hits include Field of Dreams, Hannibal, Heartbreakers and Smokin’ Aces. Liotta gained even more fame when he starred alongside Jennifer Lopez on Shades of Blue from 2016 to 2018.

The Emmy winner’s most recent acting credits include The Many Saints of Neward, Marriage Story, No Sudden Move and the 2022’s TV show Black Bird. Liotta recently finished filming Cocaine Bear, which was directed by Elizabeth Banks, and was set to star alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in the upcoming film The Substance before his death.

The New Jersey native is survived by his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, whom he shares with ex-wife Michelle Grace. He was engaged to Jacy Nittolo.

Scroll down to read more heartfelt tributes about the late star: