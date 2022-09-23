You know him for his hit TV shows, his numerous restaurants, his unique way with words and his exquisite cuisine. However, when you think of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, does gamer come to mind? It will now, because Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast is a culinary-themed mobile puzzle game that’s impossible to put down.

If you think you have what it takes to become a master chef, the game offers many rewards up for grabs, including the chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to Las Vegas with an exclusive dining experience at one of Ramsay’s five Las Vegas restaurants!

Whet your appetite with a number of mouthwatering features. Here are some of our favorites: