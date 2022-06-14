The Exes Did an Interview Together

In June 2022, Pitt and Paltrow did an interview together to discuss the Burn After Reading actor’s involvement with the Goop product, God’s True Cashmere. The former couple took the opportunity to joke about their past.

“I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years,” the Goop founder joked, referring to Falchuck.

Meanwhile, Pitt expressed his happiness to have his former fiancé in his life. “It’s lovely to have you as a friend now … and I do love you,” he said.

“I love you so much,” Paltrow replied.