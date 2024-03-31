It’s no secret that Halle Berry always looks incredible, and a healthy diet is part of her daily regimen.

Berry, 57, frequently quenches her thirst with Barcode’s fitness water. The beverage, developed by former New York Knicks athlete Mubarak Malik, is the first plant-based performance drink on the market and includes vitamins D, B6 and B12 as well as magnesium and adaptogens.

“I spent about 2.5 years making it and then I started giving it to all the players, who liked it,” Malik, who was formerly the director of performance for the Los Angeles Lakers, added in a statement shared via Barcode’s website. “After some time, I started bringing it to people outside the gym and noticed that other people also liked it.”

Barcode’s all-natural offerings have only 30 calories and zero grams of added sugar, which help enhance users’ everyday performance and recovery.

