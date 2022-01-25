Daniel Radcliffe

The British actor, who played the titular role in all eight Potter films, is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and referenced his work with The Trevor Project in an essay condemning Rowling’s June 2020 tweets. “While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment,” the Miracle Workers star wrote amid the backlash. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”