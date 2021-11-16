Accio Reunion! Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe Join 'Harry Potter' Reunion

Yer going to a wizard reunion, Harry! Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will reunite for HBO Max’s Harry Potter retrospective.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will reunite the actors who played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley as they look back at their time with the franchise, which started with 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Many other familiar faces will join them for the magical event at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, the teaser trailer reveals. No Wizarding World reunion would be complete without the Weasleys. Grint will be joined by James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

Many of Harry’s Hogwarts friends (and foes) will be present too. Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) will join in on the nostalgia fest. Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge) and Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell) have all been confirmed as well.

Director Chris Columbus — who helmed 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets — will participate alongside even more yet to be announced guests.

The Harry Potter cast has had plenty of small reunions over the years. In December 2019, Watson, 31, shared a photo via Instagram from an unofficial gathering of Hogwarts alums, including Lynch, now 30, Wright, also 30, Felton, now 34, and Lewis, now 32. The Draco actor often shares snaps from meet ups with his former colleagues, including an April snap where he and James Phelps, 35, played a round of golf.

Wright, who appeared as Ginny in all eight films, told Us Weekly exclusively that she is still close with her onscreen brothers. “I was just actually recently shooting a project with James and Oliver, like, a couple of weeks ago in Iceland and it was just so lovely to be back with them,” she said earlier this month.

The music video director added that she missed the behind-the-scenes family that was created on set. “I just miss all the familiar faces, the familiar kind of outfits and the sets and just not the actors in it, but I bonded so much with all the crew behind the camera,” Wright explained. “It’s one of those unique experiences that’s always hard to describe. So when I am with someone who is in the film as well, it’s just this unspoken kind of feeling.”

Lynch shared a similar sentiment in June when she told Us why a full reunion hasn’t happened yet.

“As for reunions, it’s hard because everyone lives in different parts of the world now,” the Opposite of Butterfly Hunting author explained at the time. “There’s a few of them in L.A. and then a good lot of us in London. I believe Matthew [Lewis] in Florida. But I do see some of them. … So there’s like mini reunions, but I think it would take a Warner Bros. operation to get everyone together.”

Luckily, the studio stepped in to organize the special, which is set to include behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, never-before-seen clips, surprise guests and more.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts starts streaming on HBO Max Saturday, January 1. All eight films are currently streaming on the service.