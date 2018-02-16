Family time! Hayden Panettiere was spotted enjoying a trip to Barbados with fiancé Wladimir Klitschko and their daughter, Kaya, on Thursday, February 15.

The notoriously private pair, who started dating in 2009, secretly got engaged in 2013. Since shutting down split rumors in 2016 after Panettiere was spotted without her engagement ring, the duo rarely step out together in public.

“Missing rings don’t mean the end of relationships,” she captioned a sweet black-and-white selfie of her family of three at the time. “Blessed to be with my beautiful family.”

