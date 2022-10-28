Their red carpet debut! Henry Cavill brought girlfriend Natalie Viscuso to the Enola Holmes 2 premiere, marking their first public appearance together.

The Superman actor, 39, posed alongside his love at Netflix’s Paris Theater in New York City on Thursday, October 27. Cavill wore a classic, double-breasted, pinstripe, gray suit for the event with a white shirt and red tie. Viscuso, 33, wore a cream-colored gown with a capelet.

The two first went public with their romance in April 2021 with a photo of the Hollywood executive and her beau playing chess (with a Game of Thrones-branded set). “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Cavill captioned the snap via Instagram.

Viscuso, meanwhile, shared the same snap and wrote: “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess … or … maybe he let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

However, some fans didn’t respond kindly to the revelation that the British heartthrob was off the market. “There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships,” he wrote via Instagram one month later. “Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating,’ It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

In his lengthy letter to followers, Cavill noted criticism of his personal life was not appreciated. “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most,” he wrote at the time.

The Witcher actor concluded his statement: “Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true. Let’s embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

More than a year and a half later, Cavill and Viscuso walked the red carpet on the heels of a big weekend for the England native. He made a cameo appearance in DC’s Black Adam as Superman, finally confirming his return as the Man of Steel. He hadn’t donned the cape since 2017’s Justice League. He hasn’t had a solo outing since the 2013 Man of Steel movie, but he can’t confirm a sequel just yet.

“I can’t say anything official on what will and won’t be happening, but there are definitely murmurings happening,” Cavill said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, October 28.

Scroll down for photos of Cavill and Viscuso at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere: