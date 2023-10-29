Hilary Duff and Ashley Benson never fail to deliver when it comes to their feminine style with an edgy twist — and that includes jewelry.
The actresses are both fans of Australia-based jewelry brand Saint Valentine, which offers everything from the daintiest of items — including necklaces, bracelets and earrings — to chunkier statement pieces. Though the bauble line is a favorite of A-listers (in addition to Duff and Benson, Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr also loves the brand), you don’t have to be a millionaire to afford Saint Valentine’s jewels, with earrings starting as low as $45, bracelets from $60 and necklaces beginning at $65.
Keep scrolling to learn more about Saint Valentine’s jewelry collection, as well as other celeb faves (including how Olivia Rodrigo cozies up at night):