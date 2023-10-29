Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Hilary Duff and Ashley Benson Only Have (Heart) Eyes for Saint Valentine Jewelry

By
Hilary Duff and Ashley Benson Only Have Heart Eyes for Saint Valentines Jewelry
5
saintvalentinejewellery.com; bearaby.com; hauser.lnk.to; vans.com

Hilary Duff and Ashley Benson never fail to deliver when it comes to their feminine style with an edgy twist — and that includes jewelry.

The actresses are both fans of Australia-based jewelry brand Saint Valentine, which offers everything from the daintiest of items — including necklaces, bracelets and earrings — to chunkier statement pieces. Though the bauble line is a favorite of A-listers (in addition to Duff and Benson, Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr also loves the brand), you don’t have to be a millionaire to afford Saint Valentine’s jewels, with earrings starting as low as $45, bracelets from $60 and necklaces beginning at $65.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Saint Valentine’s jewelry collection, as well as other celeb faves (including how Olivia Rodrigo cozies up at night):

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Hot Pics

Adele
Ashley Benson's Dating History- From Cara Delevingne to G-Eazy -460

Ashley Benson
Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Hilary Duff Bio

Hilary Duff
1260375432jessica szohr 206

Jessica Szohr
Olivia Rodrigo Bio

Olivia Rodrigo

Suki Waterhouse

More Stories