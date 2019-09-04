Beth Stern is letting out a giant sigh of relief. The Yoda Gets a Buddy author took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, to share news of her recent health scare.

“Not a kitten post. I went in for an annual mammogram 6 months ago and they found 1/2 inch growth that needed to be rechecked in 6 months,” Stern, 47, captioned a photo of herself looking vibrant in a bikini. “Today was my recheck and it didn’t increase in size. I was a nervous wreck for the past 6 months.”

The animal advocate went on to share that “a very dear friend of” hers “recently had a double mastectomy so this was extra sensitive.”

Stern concluded the post with a message to her followers: “Mine fortunately hasn’t grown and is just a Fibroadenoma. I just want to tell all of you amazing women out there..get your yearly mammograms. Not a cute kitten post but a little dose of reality and i think you are all important and worthy and want you to be here as long as you can… love you all. #loveourboobies #ourmenlovethemtoo ♥️ Thank you, Dr. David Agus.”

Celebrities and fans flooded the comments section of Stern’s post with messages of well wishes.

“Thank you for sharing and thank you for raising awareness! So glad everything is okay 💙🙏💙 Early detection saved the lives of two women in our family,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added a pun regarding Stern’s dedication to feline rescue: “If you don’t check the titties, you can’t save the kitties!!”

The Whipped actress’ post comes a little more than two years after her husband, Howard Stern, faced a cancer scare of his own. In May 2017, the radio DJ underwent surgery to treat a growth on his kidney that doctors informed him had a “90 percent” chance of being cancerous.

“And now all I’m thinking is, ‘I’m going to die,’” Howard, 65, told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “And I’m scared s–tless.”

