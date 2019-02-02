In 2014, Hallmark Channel called Beth Stern, who fosters around 15 kittens a time out of her New York city home, to host something called the Kitten Bowl — a “football” game that features kittens up for adoption playing on the green. Now, it’s led to a whopping 25,000 felines finding their forever homes and a new addition in 2019: the Cat Bowl.

“I think it’s a perfect fit. This isn’t even a job; it’s a really fun day to frolic with kittens,” the former model, 46, says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “If it’s just bringing attention to all the animals that are sitting in shelters waiting for forever families … if the cuteness on screen is gonna just result in one adoption at a local shelter, then it’s all worthwhile.”

The Kitten Bowl is a three-day shoot, which includes just what you’d expect: kittens crawling and running around everywhere! “A kitten will run then fall asleep. They’re so unpredictable!” she tells Us.

While Beth hosts the special solo, husband Howard Stern’s “life is a Kitten Bowl with me,” she says. “He’s my partner in this. He lets our fosters crawl all over him and in his hair. His hair is the greatest kitty toy there is!”

Additionally, the cats bring out a different side of the 65-year-old host.

“At home, he’s a 100-percent softie; that’s who he is. I just blew his cover,” she jokes. “When Howard has a really stressful day at work or he feels overwhelmed, it’s funny, I point to the foster room. After 30 seconds of being there with these baby kittens or these special needs cats, it just changes your whole mood. It just instantly puts you in a different place, and it’s so therapeutic.”

For more on the Kitten and Cat Bowls, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

The Cat Bowl premieres on the Hallmark Channel Saturday, February 2, at 10 p.m. ET. The Kitten Bowl airs on the Hallmark Channel Sunday, February 3, at 2 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!