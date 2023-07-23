Paige DeSorbo is best known for her time on Summer House but for the reality star’s typical day is more than just one big party.

“First order of business: shower off my spray tan,” DeSorbo, 30, exclusively tells Us Weekly before she heads to the set of her latest project.

When she’s not filming in the Hamptons for one of her Bravo shows — she also stars on Summer House’s sister series, Winter House – or spending time with her boyfriend, Southern Charm’s Craig Conover, DeSorbo is hustling and making a name for herself. She hosts her own podcast “Giggly Squad,” alongside pal and costar Hannah Berner.

She and Berner, 31, discuss hot topics and “make fun of everything” on their show — including themselves. The pair have taken the podcast on the road and making stops in Montreal, Chicago, Toronto and New York City later this year.

“Every city we sell out has a special feeling but to sell out philly the city we first performed was a little extra special 🤍 giggler 4 lyfe,” DeSorbo wrote via Instagram in May about her first experience doing the live show.

New episodes of “Giggly Squad” drop weekly on Apple Podcasts.

Scroll down to see a day in DeSorbo’s life: