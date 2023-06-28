More than one year after getting married, Hannah Berner is revealing the celebrity who slid into her DMs ahead of her wedding to Des Bishop.

“The guy who DM’d me before my bachelorette party was Charlie Puth. He wrote, ‘I like you,'” the Summer House alum, 31, shared on the Tuesday, June 27, episode of her “Giggly Squad” podcast with Paige DeSorbo.

Berner recalled getting the flirty message one month before her May 2022 nuptials with Bishop, 47. “He does seem nice,” she noted of the 31-year-old singer. “Not my traditional type — but I just took it as a compliment from an artist seeing another artist. I think he was saying he likes my work.”

DeSorbo, 30, for her part, joked that she convinced Berner to consider responding. “Whatever you’re down for, I’m down for,” the Winter House star recalled telling her friend at the time.

According to Berner, she never opened the Instagram message. The former Bravo star also noted that she and Puth don’t follow each other on the social media platform. Berner and DeSorbo also poked fun at how both of their mothers enjoy Puth’s music.

Berner’s personal life previously made headlines when she appeared on Summer House from 2019 to 2021. During her time on the show, the podcast host had a flirtation with fellow cast mate Luke Gulbranson. The duo hooked up in an April 2020 episode — but their connection ultimately fizzled out.

Berner later moved on with Bishop, and the pair officially started dating before she returned to film season 5 of Summer House.

“He didn’t meet me at an easy time,” the comedian exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021 after getting engaged to Bishop. “I was in the house, so he’s definitely seen a lot of sides to me. It wasn’t the easiest beginning of our relationship, but you’ll get to see that play out on the show.”

At the time, Berner also spoke candidly about the duo’s 15-year age difference. “People are like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s so much older.’ … Dating guys in their 30s, I’ve experienced a lot of them [who] have squirrel brains,” she added. “I’ve never dated a guy in his 40s [before], but he’s someone who is so wise. He’s been through so much. He’s had previous girlfriends who have trained him in a lot of ways that I don’t have to, and he has a confidence in himself that I think really makes it easy for me to feel like I can be anything I want to be. And he’s so supportive while also inspiring me with his own career.”

Puth, meanwhile, has been linked to Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, Halston Sage and Charlotte Lawrence. The “Attention” singer previously admitted to Us that he doesn’t mind when his fans speculate about his love life based on his music.

“It’s my own fault. I would rather inspire them to — if they’re musicians — maybe they want to do the same thing,” he shared in February 2022. “Put some real-life feelings with melody on top of it.”