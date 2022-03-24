They might not talk anymore, but that doesn’t mean Charlie Puth will stop singing about their relationship.

“I’m really excited for [my new] song to come out, but every time I hear it, I’m kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life,” Puth, 30, said in a Wednesday, March 23, TikTok video, breaking down in tears. “It just rears its ugly head every time — sorry — every time that I hear it.”

The New Jersey native noted his plans to release “That’s Hilarious,” which was inspired by his 2019 breakup, as his next single in April.

“I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019,” Puth said on Wednesday, describing the year as the “f—king worst year” of his life. “I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people. This is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I’m so excited for you to hear it, OK? So, thank you.”

While the “Attention” crooner did not address who inspired the song, he notably dated musician Charlotte Lawrence in early 2019. However, by that September, he tweeted that he was “single now.”

The “God Must Be Doing Cocaine” songstress, 21, for her part, told Vanity Fair one year later that she was “in love” but no longer dating Puth.

“I never regret any of my ex-boyfriends. He opened my eyes to a whole different side of music,” Lawrence gushed in February 2020, noting that they worked together amid their whirlwind relationship.

Puth — who was previously linked to Halston Sage, Selena Gomez and Bella Thorne — exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about writing about his past relationships.

“It’s my own fault [that fans are curious about my love life]. I would rather inspire them to — if they’re musicians — maybe they want to do the same thing,” he told Us in February. “Put some real-life feelings with melody on top of it.”

While the “Light Switch” performer gushed about fan interest in his personal life and their support, he also teased his next album, which will be full of vulnerable melodies.

“I’m being the most authentic I’ve ever been and sonically as well,” Puth told Us. “I produced this whole record for it to sound consistent. I wanted to push the limits. I wanted to push the tempos of things and I wanted to push the different sounds that I don’t think anyone’s used in the way. I’m calling it Charlie for that reason.”

