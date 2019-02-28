Helping her heal. Taylor Swift creates songs that help millions of people through tough times — and she leans on music in the same way.

Swift, 29, wrote a personal essay about pop music for the April 2019 issue of Elle U.K. and revealed which tracks have helped her overcome ups and downs in her love life. She confessed: “I’m convinced that ‘You Learn’ by Alanis Morissette, ‘Put Your Records On’ by Corinne Bailey Rae and ‘Why’ by Annie Lennox have actually healed my heart after bad breakups or letdowns.”

She continued: “I love writing songs because I love preserving memories, like putting a picture frame around a feeling you once had. I like to use nostalgia as inspiration when I’m writing songs for the same reason I like to take photographs. I like to be able to remember the extremely good and extremely bad times.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s relationships have been the topic of many discussions throughout her career. Swift has been linked to multiple celebrities over the years, including Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles. While the Cats actress was often criticized for her short-lived romances, she has been in a longterm relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn for two years, and the pair are still going strong.

The “Delicate” songstress joined the British actor, 28, at multiple Oscars afterparties on Sunday, February 24, where they were seen being quite affectionate with each other.

A source told Us Weekly in December that the Favourite star is gearing up to pop the question to the Grammy winner. “Joe is very keen on proposing soon, but he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special,” the insider revealed. “He’s her dream guy. Taylor’s going to be over the moon.”

The same month, a second source told Us that the couple, who are are notoriously private about their romance, are “very low-key and normal.” The insider added: “[Taylor is] much happier without her personal life out in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

