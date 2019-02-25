Still going strong. Taylor Swift didn’t attend the 91st Academy Awards with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, but she did support him at multiple afterparties.

Swift, 29, joined Alwyn, 28, at Vanity Fair’s annual post-Oscars event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 24. A fan spotted the couple chatting at the party and managed to capture a video of them being quite affectionate that later circulated on social media.

In the clip, the Favourite actor could be seen resting his hand on the “Shake It Off” singer’s shoulder before she reached over to rub his back. Swift was wearing the same sparkly dress that she donned in an Instagram picture posted earlier Sunday. The pair also attended Fox Searchlight and 20th Century Fox’s bash.

On Friday, February 22, Swift and Alwyn hit up CAA’s pre-Oscars party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The duo joined guests as they sipped on delicious cocktails by Absolut Elyx, including the Gliteratti and Sweden 79, all served in their signature copper coupes and copper mule cups.

“Taylor stayed for a long time. She mingled throughout the party and seemed very happy the whole night,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. “She was chatting to everyone and being very casual. She and Joe seemed really happy together and very relaxed.”

While Swift’s frenemy Katy Perry also attended the party, the insider “didn’t see [them] cross paths at all.”

Alwyn’s movie The Favourite was nominated for several awards at the 2019 Oscars, including best picture and best director. He attended the show alone, but an eyewitness saw him “laughing and smiling” with costar Nicholas Hoult as they made their way inside the Dolby Theater.

The “Delicate” songstress and the Mary Queen of Scots star are notoriously private about their two-year relationship, but Swift did publicly celebrate her beau’s movie after it won big at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in London earlier this month.

“AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself posing in an powder-blue ball gown. “Bout to go give some high fives – thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!